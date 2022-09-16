Vigilant Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $413.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $419.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $432.54. The firm has a market cap of $109.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.92.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

