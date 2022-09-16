Vigilant Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 43,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 299,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,716,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,049,000 after purchasing an additional 317,657 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $27.49 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91.

