Vigilant Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 663 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lpwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 883.9% in the 1st quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 110,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 99,262 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.90 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.84 and a twelve month high of $116.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.31.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

