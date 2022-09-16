Vigilant Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 181,513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 6,250.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NKE opened at $105.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.48 billion, a PE ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.03. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.53 and a 1 year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.82.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total transaction of $2,017,275.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,355 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,724.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $142.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.42.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

