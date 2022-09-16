VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 113.3% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CEY traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.98. 143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,548. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $24.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.73.

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

