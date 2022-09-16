Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 54.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, August 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Price Performance

NYSE:VSCO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.05. The stock had a trading volume of 11,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,144. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a PE ratio of 6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 198.36% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 774.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Company Profile

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

