Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE EVTL opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 10.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVTL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertical Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $910,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 29,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Oasis Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

