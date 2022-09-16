Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.
Vertical Aerospace Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE EVTL opened at $6.03 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.21. Vertical Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 10.47.
About Vertical Aerospace
Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)
