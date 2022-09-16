Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Rating) (NYSE:VET) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Stifel Firstegy upgraded Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$37.91.

Shares of TSE VET traded down C$2.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,946,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90. Vermilion Energy has a 1-year low of C$9.15 and a 1-year high of C$39.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of C$28.27.

In related news, Director Judy Ann Steele purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.89 per share, with a total value of C$49,787.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$49,787.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

