Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY) Short Interest Update

Venture Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:VEMLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Venture stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. Venture has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $71.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.02 and its 200 day moving average is $64.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.8566 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

Venture Corporation Limited provides technology solutions, products, and services in Singapore, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Manufacturing & Design Solutions, and Technology Products & Design Solutions segments. It engages in the design, manufacture, assemble, installation, and distribution of electronic, and other computer products and peripherals; manufacture and sale of terminal units; development and marketing of color imaging products for label printing; and research and development of biotechnology, life, and medical science products, as well as engages in repair of engineering and scientific instruments.

