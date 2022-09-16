Vanilla Network Price Tops $1.18 on Major Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (VNLA) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Vanilla Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00006078 BTC on popular exchanges. Vanilla Network has a total market capitalization of $671,133.87 and $83.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 157.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,985.61 or 0.30742812 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 567.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00103719 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002357 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00850614 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vanilla Network Profile
Vanilla Network’s total supply is 799,909 coins and its circulating supply is 567,165 coins. Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vanilla Network is vanilla.network. The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1.
Buying and Selling Vanilla Network
