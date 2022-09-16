Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $8,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VT. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,528 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $950,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,449,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of VT traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.49. 39,152 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,134,582. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $82.75 and a twelve month high of $109.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.17.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

