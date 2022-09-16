Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 98.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,720 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,617,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,859,000 after acquiring an additional 75,571 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after buying an additional 690,235 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,879,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,277,000 after buying an additional 516,556 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $193.65. The company had a trading volume of 68,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,989. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $181.67 and a 52 week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

