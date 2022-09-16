Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 169,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,851,000 after buying an additional 25,094 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,647,000 after purchasing an additional 198,675 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.86. The company had a trading volume of 52,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,488,989. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

