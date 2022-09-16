Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Peoples Financial Services CORP.

Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $5.07 on Friday, reaching $353.61. 97,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,287,638. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $334.24 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.97 and a 200 day moving average of $378.25.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

