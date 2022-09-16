Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,549 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.4% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $250,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

VOO traded down $5.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $353.37. The stock had a trading volume of 251,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,287,638. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $378.25. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $334.24 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.