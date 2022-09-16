Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Legacy Financial Group LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Legacy Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 4.0% of Legacy Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Legacy Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $12,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Apella Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 404,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after buying an additional 34,941 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,548,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2,122.8% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 267,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,508,000 after purchasing an additional 255,056 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $75.66. 22,302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,833. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.15. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.58 and a 1-year high of $82.16.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

