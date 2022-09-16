Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of S.A. Mason LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,473,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO traded down $3.65 on Friday, reaching $204.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,164. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $188.89 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

