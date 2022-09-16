Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 155,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,818,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 463.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock traded down $3.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.69. The company had a trading volume of 16,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.89. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

