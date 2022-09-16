Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Reduced by SWM Advisors

SWM Advisors cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of SWM Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. SWM Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 73,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,110 shares during the last quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 99.9% in the second quarter. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors now owns 7,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 47,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,960. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.00. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.19 and a 1-year high of $90.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

