Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) is ACT Wealth Management LLC’s Largest Position

ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 15.1% of ACT Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ACT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $23,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,496,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,810,000 after purchasing an additional 93,461 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,779,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,269 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5,025.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,378,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,121,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,809,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,647. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.07. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $125.69 and a 52-week high of $200.58.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

