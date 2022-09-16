VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Stock Price Down 0.1%

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $70.54 and last traded at $70.72. 27,761 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 146,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.80.
VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.69.
