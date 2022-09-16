VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Purchased by Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the period. VanEck Gold Miners ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 94.9% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GDX traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $24.09. 1,387,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,174,414. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.34. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

