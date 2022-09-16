Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Value Line Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ VALU opened at $69.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $655.32 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 0.19. Value Line has a twelve month low of $30.44 and a twelve month high of $118.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.95.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 58.78% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

Value Line Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Value Line by 141.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Value Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Value Line in the second quarter worth $53,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Value Line during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Value Line by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

