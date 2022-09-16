USDX [Lighthouse] Price Tops $0.0192 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 16th. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0192 or 0.00000098 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $72,424.58 and $70.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,676.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.46 or 0.00602059 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00262643 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.15 or 0.00051594 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00062490 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001981 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000835 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004758 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000072 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. The official message board for USDX [Lighthouse] is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official website is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
