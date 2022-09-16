Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.76

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $15.40, with a volume of 5714 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $638.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.2145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBP. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 19.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 264,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,586,000 after acquiring an additional 42,597 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 400.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 6.4% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

