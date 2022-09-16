Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) PT Lowered to $19.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of UBA stock opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $21.66. The company has a market capitalization of $651.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 146.16%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,182,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,674,000 after buying an additional 124,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 8.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,161,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,116,000 after purchasing an additional 87,507 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 79.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 998,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,782,000 after purchasing an additional 440,567 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 259.7% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 523,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,843,000 after purchasing an additional 377,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

