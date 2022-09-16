Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,943 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,943 shares during the quarter. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for 1.9% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FEZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,039,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,163,000 after purchasing an additional 705,476 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,615.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 627,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,803,000 after purchasing an additional 590,500 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,271,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,602,000 after acquiring an additional 490,183 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $18,166,000. Finally, Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 1,014.8% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 315,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 287,466 shares during the period.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

FEZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 157,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,825,426. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $49.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Company Profile

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.