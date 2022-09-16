Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,165 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,165 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $48.03. 137,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,185,030. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.77. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

