Upper Left Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Upper Left Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,149. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23.

