Uno Re (UNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.96 Million

Uno Re (UNO) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 16th. One Uno Re coin can now be bought for about $0.0405 or 0.00000204 BTC on popular exchanges. Uno Re has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $242,202.00 worth of Uno Re was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Uno Re has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Uno Re

Uno Re is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Uno Re’s total supply is 384,242,125 coins and its circulating supply is 73,232,181 coins. Uno Re’s official Twitter account is @unoreinsure.

Uno Re Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra rarity is this token's modus operandi. 1 Un per block, halving every 102,000 blocks. Only 196,875 Proof of Work UNOs will be minted before 0.0001 minimum block subsidies take effect at block 612,000. Zero coins premined. UNO's are an SHA-256 POW coin with a block target of three minutes and a hard cap to the coin supply of 250,000. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uno Re directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uno Re should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uno Re using one of the exchanges listed above.

