Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Short Interest Down 17.9% in August

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the August 15th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,370,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other Univar Solutions news, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos bought 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, with a total value of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 4,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $102,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 161,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,147,371.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas W. Alexos purchased 25,000 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $654,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Univar Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 1.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the first quarter worth about $292,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 63,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 5,478,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 140,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Univar Solutions Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Univar Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Univar Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $37.50 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

UNVR stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.78. The stock had a trading volume of 53,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,784. Univar Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $34.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.68.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.10. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 23.57% and a net margin of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

