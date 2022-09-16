United States Steel (NYSE:X) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. United States Steel also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.90-$1.95 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on X. UBS Group set a $23.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.61.

United States Steel Stock Performance

Shares of X stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26. United States Steel has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $39.25.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 21.59% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United States Steel will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in United States Steel by 48.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $206,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $222,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in United States Steel during the first quarter worth $402,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

Featured Articles

