United States Steel (NYSE:X) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.90-$1.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. United States Steel also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.90-1.95 EPS.

United States Steel Stock Down 0.6 %

X stock opened at $20.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.15. United States Steel has a twelve month low of $16.41 and a twelve month high of $39.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.26.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 21.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Steel will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently 1.17%.

United States Steel declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on X. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered United States Steel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on United States Steel to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on United States Steel from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on United States Steel from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United States Steel presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.61.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of X. Mariner LLC lifted its position in United States Steel by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 86.6% during the first quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 35,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

