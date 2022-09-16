United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

United Parcel Service stock traded down $8.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.08. 312,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.70. The firm has a market cap of $152.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.34 and a twelve month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

