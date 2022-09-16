United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
United-Guardian Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.09.
United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on United-Guardian (UG)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.