United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UG opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. United-Guardian has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.09.

Get United-Guardian alerts:

United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $3.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United-Guardian

United-Guardian Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United-Guardian during the second quarter valued at $334,000.

(Get Rating)

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United-Guardian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United-Guardian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.