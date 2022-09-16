Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,593 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 648.4% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.9% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 266.6% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth $1,183,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,831 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their target price on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.22.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $218.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The firm has a market cap of $136.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.19.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.