Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Position Trimmed by S.A. Mason LLC

S.A. Mason LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the quarter. S.A. Mason LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Unilever by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Unilever by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 504,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after buying an additional 113,132 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Unilever by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 18,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Unilever by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arjuna Capital lifted its position in Unilever by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.15. 12,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,879. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.54 and a twelve month high of $55.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

