Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading Down 15.3% This Week

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 16th. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $797,865.81 and $143,453.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007835 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00014471 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012166 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000692 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00013568 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Umbrella Network Coin Profile

Umbrella Network uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively.Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umbrella Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

