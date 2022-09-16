Ultra Clear (UCR) Price Up 18.2% This Week

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Ultra Clear has a total market cap of $4.53 million and approximately $15,396.00 worth of Ultra Clear was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ultra Clear has traded up 18.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra Clear coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 536.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,804.37 or 0.19261273 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005064 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,751.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00839282 BTC.
About Ultra Clear
Ultra Clear is a coin. Ultra Clear’s official website is ucrcoin.net. Ultra Clear’s official Twitter account is @clear_ultra and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ultra Clear
