Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Short Interest Update

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the August 15th total of 3,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 766,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Udemy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Udemy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

NASDAQ UDMY traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. The stock had a trading volume of 20,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,790. Udemy has a twelve month low of $9.47 and a twelve month high of $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -14.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.64.

In related news, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $58,632.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at $18,058,336.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 2,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $35,188.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 277,298 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,783.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Gregory Scott Brown sold 3,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.81, for a total transaction of $58,632.79. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,219,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,058,336.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,387 shares of company stock worth $168,641 over the last three months. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Udemy by 575.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Udemy by 958.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after buying an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at about $524,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

