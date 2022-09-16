UBS Group Analysts Give Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) a €210.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €210.00 ($214.29) price target on Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €178.00 ($181.63) price objective on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €190.00 ($193.88) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €192.00 ($195.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Börse in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Deutsche Börse Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ETR DB1 opened at €172.20 ($175.71) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €167.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of €161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.74, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Deutsche Börse has a 52 week low of €135.80 ($138.57) and a 52 week high of €175.90 ($179.49).

Deutsche Börse Company Profile

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

