Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Shares Up 2.5%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $307.52 and last traded at $307.30. 1,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 50,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.38.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.