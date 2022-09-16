Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Shares Up 2.5%

Ubiquiti Inc. (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $307.52 and last traded at $307.30. 1,390 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 50,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $299.89.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.
Ubiquiti Trading Up 1.9 %
The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 49.00 and a beta of 1.38.
About Ubiquiti
Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ubiquiti (UI)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.