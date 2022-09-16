U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Sets New 12-Month Low at $75.59

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.59 and last traded at $75.73, with a volume of 73 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $979.29 million, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.32.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,954. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Anne Motsenbocker bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $46,145.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,954. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Binstein sold 1,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.43, for a total transaction of $163,497.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,817.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,626 shares of company stock worth $918,170 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Featured Stories

