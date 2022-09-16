Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $971.44 million.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on TWLO. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Twilio from $245.00 to $153.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $154.84.
Twilio Trading Down 4.5 %
TWLO traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $74.18. The company had a trading volume of 27,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,577. The firm has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 1.58. Twilio has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $373.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Insider Transactions at Twilio
In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total transaction of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.21, for a total value of $131,165.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total value of $130,202.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,812,602.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,136. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twilio
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 631.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,500 shares during the period. Crow s Nest Holdings LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 387.3% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 157,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Twilio by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 550,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,776,000 after acquiring an additional 120,525 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 118.8% during the first quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 191,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,567,000 after acquiring an additional 103,980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
