Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 11.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) EPS.

Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation stock opened at $18.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.67 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a 52-week low of $6.95 and a 52-week high of $18.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 13th. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s payout ratio is -7.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TNP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 167.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation in the second quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 21, 2022, it operated a fleet of 66 double-hull vessels, comprising of 60 conventional tankers, three LNG carriers, and three suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

