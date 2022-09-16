TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.

Get TRX Gold alerts:

TRX Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.

About TRX Gold

TRX Gold ( NYSE:TRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that TRX Gold will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.