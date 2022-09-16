TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of TRX Gold from $0.70 to $1.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st.
TRX Gold Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:TRX opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. TRX Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $128.35 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.38.
About TRX Gold
TRX Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, financing, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania. The company was formerly known as Tanzanian Gold Corporation and changed its name to TRX Gold Corporation in May 2022.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TRX Gold (TRX)
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for TRX Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRX Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.