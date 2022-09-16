TrustVerse (TRV) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $159,285.00

TrustVerse (TRV) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 16th. One TrustVerse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market capitalization of $5.80 million and $159,285.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TrustVerse has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 157% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,143.87 or 0.31446991 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 570% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00103440 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00847624 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse’s launch date was April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 726,025,258 coins. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io/#. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TrustVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

