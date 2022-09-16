Trustees of the Smith College Buys 620,013 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trustees of the Smith College raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1,027.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 680,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,013 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 31.3% of Trustees of the Smith College’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Trustees of the Smith College owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $128,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,597.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.43. 69,973 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,488,989. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.57. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $181.67 and a one year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

