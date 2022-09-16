Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Down 9%

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.83 and last traded at $24.08. 169,641 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 3,291,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TCOM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Trip.com Group Stock Down 9.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of -30.38 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $513,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 151,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 174,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 280,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.