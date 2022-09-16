Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, an increase of 70.4% from the August 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMICY opened at $58.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69. Trend Micro has a fifty-two week low of $47.33 and a fifty-two week high of $68.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Trend Micro (OTCMKTS:TMICY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). Trend Micro had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $423.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.05 million. Research analysts expect that Trend Micro will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th.

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such conformity, workload, container, file storage, application, network, and open-source security products. It also provides intrusion prevention, threat protection, industrial and mobile network security products, as well as offers email, mobile, web, and industrial endpoint security products.

